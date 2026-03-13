 Skip navigation
Trey Hendrickson: Ravens’ standard is high, goal is to hoist the Lombardi Trophy

  
Published March 13, 2026 10:21 AM

New Ravens defensive end Trey Hendrickson is making no secret of how lofty his goals are in Baltimore.

At his introductory press conference, Hendrickson talked about winning the Super Bowl as a goal, and said the Ravens franchise has those kinds of standards.

“The standard is high here and I’m excited for that challenge,” Hendrickson said. “Incredible defense, incredible people, and looking forward to this season.”

Hendrickson noted that he has had opportunities to win before, playing with Drew Brees on the Saints and with Joe Burrow on the Bengals, but said that Baltimore is where he thinks he can achieve his goal of a Super Bowl ring.

“I’m in a win-now window,” Hendrickson said. “My career has been phenomenal and I’ve been so blessed to meet great people and win a lot of games with Drew Brees and Joe Burrow. But this opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, get into the win column and build something from the ground up is an amazing opportunity.”

The Ravens think adding a pass rusher could be the missing piece in building a Super Bowl winner, and after their trade for Maxx Crosby fell apart, they’re now hoping that Hendrickson can help them win the Super Bowl. Hendrickson isn’t shy about saying that’s what he’s aiming for.