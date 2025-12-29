 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Sunday Night Football: George Kittle inactive for 49ers-Bears

  
Published December 28, 2025 07:15 PM

The 49ers will not have right end George Kittle for Sunday night’s game against the Bears.

Kittle is officially inactive with an ankle sprain after he was listed as questionable for the contest.

But the 49ers will have receiver Ricky Pearsall after he missed last week’s win with ankle and knee issues. He was listed as limited in practice all week.

On the other side, the Bears will have receiver DJ Moore and right tackle Darnell Wright when they were added to the injury report as questionable due to an illness.

For San Francisco, Kittle, cornerback Renardo Green, defensive tackle Kevin Givens, defensive end Robert Beal, running back Isaac Guerendo, receiver Jordan Watkins, and linebacker Curtis Robinson are inactive.

Chicago’s inactives are receiver Rome Odunze, receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, cornerback Nick McCloud, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, cornerback Dallis Flowers, and offensive lineman Luke Newman.