Sunday Night Football: George Kittle inactive for 49ers-Bears

The 49ers will not have right end George Kittle for Sunday night’s game against the Bears.

Kittle is officially inactive with an ankle sprain after he was listed as questionable for the contest.

But the 49ers will have receiver Ricky Pearsall after he missed last week’s win with ankle and knee issues. He was listed as limited in practice all week.

On the other side, the Bears will have receiver DJ Moore and right tackle Darnell Wright when they were added to the injury report as questionable due to an illness.

For San Francisco, Kittle, cornerback Renardo Green, defensive tackle Kevin Givens, defensive end Robert Beal, running back Isaac Guerendo, receiver Jordan Watkins, and linebacker Curtis Robinson are inactive.

Chicago’s inactives are receiver Rome Odunze, receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, cornerback Nick McCloud, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, cornerback Dallis Flowers, and offensive lineman Luke Newman.