Pete Carroll: I feel like I have the support of ownership

The Raiders took a big step toward securing the first overall pick in the 2026 draft with Sunday’s 34-10 loss to the 3-13 Giants and they can finish the job by running their losing streak to 11 games against the Chiefs in Week 18.

Even if they should stumble their way into a win against a Kansas City team that’s been thinned out by injuries, attention will immediately shift to whether head coach Pete Carroll will return for a second season in Las Vegas. Hiring a coach with Carroll’s pedigree was meant to stabilize what’s been a directionless franchise, but things obviously did not play out that way and Carroll was asked after Sunday’s loss if he feels he still has the support of ownership.

“I do. From all the guys I’ve talked to, I do feel like I have their support,” Carroll said. “What does that mean? I don’t know, but our conversations have been really good.”

Carroll didn’t share anything about those conversations, but there was little about the way this season played out to create confidence that the Raiders are on a better track under Carroll than they were under Josh McDaniels or Antonio Pierce the last three seasons. Another coaching change wouldn’t guarantee that changes, but it still might be what’s in store for Las Vegas once the final whistle sounds in Week 18.