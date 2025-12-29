 Skip navigation
Ben Johnson: We didn’t do enough to affect Brock Purdy

  
Published December 29, 2025 06:44 AM

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards intercepted 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s first pass of Sunday night’s game and returned it for a touchdown, but that was not a sign of things to come.

Purdy went 24-of-32 for 303 yards and three touchdowns while also running six times for 28 yards and two touchdowns over the rest of the evening. Purdy’s final touchdown pass went to wide receiver Jauan Jennings with 2:15 left to play and the 49ers held on for a 42-38 win when Caleb Williams failed to connect with wide receiver Jahdae Walker in the end zone while under pressure on the final snap of the game.

Josh Dubow of the Associated Press pointed out after the game that teams were previously 96-0 when they scored 35 or more points, had a defensive touchdown, did not turn the ball over and did not allow a sack. Bears head coach Ben Johnson pointed to the performance against Purdy as the reason they broke that streak.

“He’s a dangerous player, particularly when he can see down the field and have that much time,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “And then he extended some of those plays with his legs too. He did a real nice job, and we certainly didn’t affect him enough.”

The Bears and 49ers may see each other again in the postseason and the Bears will have to find a better answer for Purdy if they’re going to finish with a better result.