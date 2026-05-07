Bears waive 2025 fifth-round pick Zah Frazier

Cornerback Zah Frazier did not play any games for the Bears as a rookie and he won’t be playing any with the team in 2026 either.

The Bears announced that they waived Frazier on Thursday. Frazier was a fifth-round pick last season.

Frazier was placed on the non-football injury/illness list last August and remained on the list for the entire season. The team said that it was due to a personal matter, but neither he nor anyone else elaborated on the specific nature of that matter.

The move opens up a spot on the 90-man roster in Chicago and the Bears will have a chance to fill it before or after this weekend’s rookie minicamp.