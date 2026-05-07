Carson Beck: Everybody has to run their own race, experience I gained is priceless

Quarterback Carson Beck got a reminder of how long he spent in college when he got to the Cardinals facility ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The third-round pick caught up with left tackle Paris Johnson, who is going into his fourth NFL season and was on the same recruiting trip to the University of Georgia with Beck. Beck wound up spending five seasons at Georgia — he was a starter there in 2023 and 2024 — before moving on to Miami last year and getting drafted in the third round by the Cardinals last month.

“I think everybody has to run their own race,” Beck said on Thursday, via the team’s website. “Those three years I had of playing and starting are priceless.”

Beck added that “experience is nothing if there is no application from the lessons that you’ve learned from the experiences” and said he plans to keep growing as he works his way into a quarterback depth chart that includes Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew.

“Even if I were to be the guy at some point, you are constantly learning, through game experience, through past experience, meetings, just talking to guys around the facility, you’re trying to get breadcrumbs from each and every person,” Beck said. There’s only one guy out there . . . Obviously, I would love to play and perform but again, we’ll see where it takes me.”

There are more daunting quarterback rooms around the NFL and the Cardinals have a new coach with few ties to anything that went on in the past, which could serve Beck well if he shows upside once he’s on the field in Arizona.