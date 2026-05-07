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State of Kansas dismisses case against Chiefs assistant Dave Merritt

  
Published May 7, 2026 05:52 PM

The District Court of Johnson County, Kansas, has dismissed the case against Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt.

“The DA’s office looked at it a little more thoroughly and reviewed some additional information,” Merritt’s attorney, Ryan Ginie, told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, “and agreed it was a matter that should be dismissed.”

Merritt was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery on April 22, accused of causing bodily harm to a daughter.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last weekend that the team was waiting on the case to conclude.

“Dave’s been very up front with everything,” Reid said, via Ron Kopp of arrowheadpride.com. “We’re still going through that whole procedure. In this case, you always let the law enforcement part take care of itself and work its way out. And so that’s where we’re at right now, but we’re aware, and we’ve had communication with both sides there, with the law enforcement side and Dave.”

Merritt, 54, has served as the Chiefs’ defensive backs coach since 2019. He has previously held NFL coaching jobs with the Cardinals, Giants and Jets.