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Buccaneers sign five more picks, leaving only one unsigned

  
Published May 7, 2026 04:37 PM

The Buccaneers not only signed their top pick, Rueben Bain Jr., but they also got nearly their entire draft class under contract on Thursday.

The Bucs have signed third-round wide receiver Ted Hurst, fourth-round cornerback Keionte Scott, fifth-round defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart, fifth-round offensive guard Billy Schrauth and sixth-round tight end Bauer Sharp, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Those six signings leave only second-round linebacker Josiah Trotter unsigned.

All six signed four-year deals.