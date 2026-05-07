Buccaneers sign five more picks, leaving only one unsigned

The Buccaneers not only signed their top pick, Rueben Bain Jr., but they also got nearly their entire draft class under contract on Thursday.

The Bucs have signed third-round wide receiver Ted Hurst, fourth-round cornerback Keionte Scott, fifth-round defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart, fifth-round offensive guard Billy Schrauth and sixth-round tight end Bauer Sharp, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Those six signings leave only second-round linebacker Josiah Trotter unsigned.

All six signed four-year deals.