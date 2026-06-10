Dallas Goedert on Eagles return: Had other opportunities, none better than Eagles return

When free agency opened in March, it looked like tight end Dallas Goedert might be moving on after eight seasons with the Eagles.

Goedert kept the door open for a return by agreeing to push back the void date of his deal while he heard from other teams. That decision allowed the Eagles to postpone a big cap hit that they wound up avoiding altogether when Goedert agreed to a new one-year deal with the team. At a Tuesday press conference, Goedert was asked about what led to the decision to return.

“It’s a little bit of everything. I was able to test free agency a little bit,” Goedert said. “Had opportunities to go elsewhere. Nothing was a better opportunity than I thought I could have here. Being able to play in the same place for nine years is special. It would’ve had to be something really drastic to have me try to sign somewhere else.”

Goedert set career highs with 60 catches and 11 touchdowns during the 2025 season and all involved will be hoping for more of that production in Year 9 of his run in Philadelphia.