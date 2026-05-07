Panthers sign first-rounder Monroe Freeling, five other draft picks and 10 undrafted rookies

The Panthers got six draft picks signed before the start of their rookie minicamp.

The group is headlined by first-round pick Monroe Freeling. The offensive tackle signed a four-year deal with the team and the Panthers will hold an option for a fifth season.

Freeling was the 19th overall pick last month. He will make $20.9 million over the next four years with a signing bonus of $11.6 million.

Third-round wide receiver Chris Brazzell, fourth-round cornerback Will Lee, fifth-round center Sam Hecht, fifth-round safety Zakee Wheatley, and seventh-round linebacker Jackson Kuwatch all signed four-year deals. Second-round defensive tackle Lee Hunter is the only unsigned pick in Carolina.

In addition to the draft picks, the Panthers also signed 10 undrafted free agents. They are Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, Notre Dame cornerback DeVonta Smith, Duke defensive tackle Aaron Hall, SMU edge rusher Isaiah Smith, Rutgers cornerback Cam Miller, Texas defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau, Baylor wide receiver Kobe Prentice, Wisconsin defensive tackle Parker Peterson, Mississippi State offensive lineman Albert Reese, and Vanderbilt offensive line Isaia Glass.