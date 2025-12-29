Sean McDermott on resting starters in Week 18: A lot of things to discuss

Sunday’s loss to the Eagles closed the door on the Bills’ chances of winning the AFC East and opened the door to questions for head coach Sean McDermott about his plans for who will play in Week 18 against the Jets.

The game will have bearing on the team’s playoff seed, but they know they will be on the road in the playoffs whether they win, lose or tie their 3-13 visitors from New Jersey. Their chances of winning those postseason road games would tank if quarterback Josh Allen aggravates his foot injury or if he or other key players suffered new injuries, which is among the many things McDermott suggested will be taken to account as the team comes up with a plan for the finale.

“Where do you want to start? We’ve got a lot of things we need to discuss as a leadership group,” McDermott said. “You’ve got the last game in Highmark Stadium here. That’s important to me, It’ll be important to our guys, to our staff. Then there’s other things that come into consideration. It won’t be easy, but it is important that we have a good week here.”

A good week for the Bills would mean putting themselves in the best possible position to win in the playoffs and we’ll learn in the coming days how McDermott and company plan to go about that.