Report: Luther Burden’s quad injury not thought to be serious

  
Published December 29, 2025 08:35 AM

Bears wide receiver Luther Burden had a big game in Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers, but the rookie ended the night with a quad injury.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Burden will have tests done on the quad on Monday. The current feeling is that the injury is not a serious one, however.

Burden had eight catches for 138 yards and a touchdown before the injury. The Bears were playing without Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus while DJ Moore played despite an illness that led to him being downgraded to questionable on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears have already clinched the NFC North and they will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the conference, so there’s not much reason for the team to risk further injury by playing starters against the Lions next weekend. More information about their plans will likely come in the next few days.