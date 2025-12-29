Josh Allen went for X-rays after loss to Eagles

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said after Sunday’s loss to the Eagles that his foot injury didn’t impact him during the game, but he still went for a medical evaluation after speaking to reporters.

Multiple reporters noted that Allen was limping and that he went for X-rays. Allen injured his right foot in Week 16 and that was the same side that he was favoring after the game. Matthew Bove of WKBW reports that he had no protection on his right foot when he left the X-ray room at Highmark Stadium.

Allen ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the 13-12 loss, but he wasn’t able to hit an open Khalil Shakir in the end zone for a two-point conversion that would have put the Bills up by one with five seconds left on the clock.

The loss closed the door on the Bills’ hopes of winning the AFC East and Allen’s health may have been a factor in the decision to try for the win rather than sending the game to overtime. It may also be a factor in the team’s decision about whether to rest Allen in their Week 18 game against the Jets and those plans will be revealed in the coming days.