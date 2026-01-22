 Skip navigation
Report: Anthony Weaver to interview with Bills this week

  
Published January 22, 2026 05:37 PM

The Bills will interview Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver for their head coaching job this week, Peter Schrager of ESPN reports.

Weaver had second interviews with the Steelers and the Ravens, though Baltimore just announced Jesse Minter as its new head coach. Weaver remains in the mix in Pittsburgh.

Weaver has served as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He previously was the Bills’ defensive line coach in 2013.

Weaver has also worked for the Jets (2012), Browns (2014-15), Texans (2016-20) and Ravens (2021-23). He was the defensive coordinator for the Texans in 2020.

The Bills also have Commanders running backs coach/run game coordinator Anthony Lynn, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski as candidates to replace Sean McDermott.