 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens hire Jesse Minter as head coach

  
Published January 22, 2026 05:29 PM

Jesse Minter is the new head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens announced today that they have agreed to terms with Minter to be their coach.

Minter was most recently the defensive coordinator of the Chargers for the last two years, and before that he was defensive coordinator at Michigan for two years, both under Jim Harbaugh. Minter also spent four years as an assistant coach on the Ravens under John Harbaugh.

Now he’s John Harbaugh’s successor, and the Ravens’ fourth coach in franchise history.

The 42-year-old Minter is a well-regarded defensive coach but has no head-coaching experience. He’ll have to learn quickly, as Baltimore is a place that expects to win, and win right now.

With Lamar Jackson at quarterback and a talented roster, there’s no reason Minter can’t win right now in an AFC North in which he will be one of three new head coaches.