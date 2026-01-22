Ravens hire Jesse Minter as head coach

Jesse Minter is the new head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens announced today that they have agreed to terms with Minter to be their coach.

Minter was most recently the defensive coordinator of the Chargers for the last two years, and before that he was defensive coordinator at Michigan for two years, both under Jim Harbaugh. Minter also spent four years as an assistant coach on the Ravens under John Harbaugh.

Now he’s John Harbaugh’s successor, and the Ravens’ fourth coach in franchise history.

The 42-year-old Minter is a well-regarded defensive coach but has no head-coaching experience. He’ll have to learn quickly, as Baltimore is a place that expects to win, and win right now.

With Lamar Jackson at quarterback and a talented roster, there’s no reason Minter can’t win right now in an AFC North in which he will be one of three new head coaches.