Harold Landry remains out of Patriots practice

Edge rusher Harold Landry remained out of practice for the Patriots on Thursday.

Landry, who led the Patriots with 8.5 sacks during the regular season, has missed both days of on-field work with a knee injury. The team will issue injury designations for the AFC Championship Game against the Broncos on Friday.

Center Garrett Bradbury was added to the report after missing practice with an illness. Linebacker Marte Mapu (hip) missed his second practice of the week.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen) was limited after being designated to return from injured reserve. Cornerback Carlton Davis (concussion), linebacker Christian Elliss (hip), offensive tackle Thayer Munford (knee), tight end Hunter Henry (rest) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (rest) remained limited.

Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring), running back TreVeyon Henderson (shoulder), running back Terrell Jennings (cleared concussion protocol), and linebacker Robert Spillane (hand) were full participants.