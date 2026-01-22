 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Harold Landry remains out of Patriots practice

  
Published January 22, 2026 06:00 PM

Edge rusher Harold Landry remained out of practice for the Patriots on Thursday.

Landry, who led the Patriots with 8.5 sacks during the regular season, has missed both days of on-field work with a knee injury. The team will issue injury designations for the AFC Championship Game against the Broncos on Friday.

Center Garrett Bradbury was added to the report after missing practice with an illness. Linebacker Marte Mapu (hip) missed his second practice of the week.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen) was limited after being designated to return from injured reserve. Cornerback Carlton Davis (concussion), linebacker Christian Elliss (hip), offensive tackle Thayer Munford (knee), tight end Hunter Henry (rest) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (rest) remained limited.

Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring), running back TreVeyon Henderson (shoulder), running back Terrell Jennings (cleared concussion protocol), and linebacker Robert Spillane (hand) were full participants.