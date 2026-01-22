Bills complete interview with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo

The Bills completed an interview with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Thursday, the team announced.

He has become the third candidate the Bills have interviewed, following Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

Anarumo has 36 years of coaching experience, including 13 in the NFL.

He completed his first season as the Colts’ defensive coordinator in 2025 following his six-season stint in that position for the Bengals. In his final season with the Bengals, his defense ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in interceptions, interceptions returned for touchdowns and passes defensed.

Indianapolis finished in the top 10 among defenses across the league in rushing yards allowed (seventh with 1,732), yards allowed per carry (tied for second with 3.9) and passing yards allowed (second with 4,462).

Anarumo was on the list of candidates for the Giants and Titans before they settled on John Harbaugh and Robert Saleh, respectively, as their new head coaches.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Commanders running backs coach/run game coordinator Anthony Lynn and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski are other candidates the Bills have identified as they begin the search to replace Sean McDermott.