Seahawks beat 49ers 13-3 for division title, NFC’s top seed

The Seahawks began the season with a 17-13 loss to the 49ers. They ended the regular season with a 13-3 win over the 49ers for the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Seattle won its seventh consecutive game, improving to 14-3. The 49ers, who saw their six-game winning streak end to fall to 12-5, will be the five seed or the six seed in the NFC.

The Seahawks should have won by more than they did but went 0-for-3 in the red zone and Jason Myers missed field goals of 47 and 26 yards. Their defense saved the day, holding San Francisco to nine first downs, 173 yards and 2-for-9 on third down. The Seahawks sacked Brock Purdy three times and hit him eight, and Drake Thomas made a red-zone interception of Purdy on a pass Boye Mafe tipped at the line of scrimmage.

The Seahawks rushed for more yards (180) than the 49ers had total yards. Zach Charbonnet had 17 carries for 74 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown run, and Kenneth Walker had 16 carries for 97 yards.

The backbreaker came with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter when Walker ran for 19 yards on third-and-17 from the Seattle 25. ESPN cameras caught 49ers General Manager John Lynch in his suite expressing his disbelief at Walker’s run.

Myers kicked a 31-yard field goal at the end of the drive, giving the Seahawks a 13-3 lead with 14:15 left.

Sam Darnold was 20-of-26 for 198 yards, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba catching six for 84.

Purdy went 19-of-27 for 127 yards and an interception and took a beating with left tackle Trent Williams sidelined with a hamstring injury. Christian McCaffrey had only eight carries for 23 yards and six catches for 34 yards. George Kittle caught five passes for 29 yards.