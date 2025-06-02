D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets

The Lions signed cornerback D.J. Reed this offseason after he spent the last three seasons with the Jets, and Reed says things are different in his new home.

Asked if the energy difference was immediately noticeable playing in Detroit than they were playing in New York, Reed answered, “Yeah, for sure.”

Reed was careful not to criticize his teammates or coaches with the Jets, noting that he grew as a player while playing on a team that went 7-10, 7-10 and 5-12 in his three seasons.

“I needed to go through what I went through in New York and I’m grateful I went through it,” Reed said.

Still, Reed is glad to be playing for a contender now.

“It’s difficult, but at the end of the day we get paid to play football and you make a commitment to your team,” Reed said. “But it is tough when you get to September, October, November, and you’re already out of the playoffs, that is tough because the energy is different when you know you’re playing for something.”

The Lions are hoping that Reed is one of the players helping them play meaningful football not just in September, October and November, but also December, January and February.