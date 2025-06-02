 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets

  
The Lions signed cornerback D.J. Reed this offseason after he spent the last three seasons with the Jets, and Reed says things are different in his new home.

Asked if the energy difference was immediately noticeable playing in Detroit than they were playing in New York, Reed answered, “Yeah, for sure.”

Reed was careful not to criticize his teammates or coaches with the Jets, noting that he grew as a player while playing on a team that went 7-10, 7-10 and 5-12 in his three seasons.

“I needed to go through what I went through in New York and I’m grateful I went through it,” Reed said.

Still, Reed is glad to be playing for a contender now.

“It’s difficult, but at the end of the day we get paid to play football and you make a commitment to your team,” Reed said. “But it is tough when you get to September, October, November, and you’re already out of the playoffs, that is tough because the energy is different when you know you’re playing for something.”

The Lions are hoping that Reed is one of the players helping them play meaningful football not just in September, October and November, but also December, January and February.