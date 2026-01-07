Ohio State WR Carnell Tate declares for NFL draft

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate is declaring for the 2026 NFL draft, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

Tate is projected as a top-10 pick after 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons with the Buckeyes.

He played only 11 games in 2025, missing three games with an injury, and still caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns.

In four consecutive NFL drafts, the Buckeyes have had at least one first-round wide receiver. Tate is expected to make it five consecutive years, following Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave (2022), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2023), Marvin Harrison Jr. (2024) and Emeka Egbuka.