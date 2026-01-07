 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughout_260106.jpg
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
nbc_pft_purdy_260106.jpg
Purdy: ‘All I ever needed was an opportunity’
nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughout_260106.jpg
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
nbc_pft_purdy_260106.jpg
Purdy: ‘All I ever needed was an opportunity’
nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Davante Adams, Quentin Lake have full participation at practice

  
Published January 6, 2026 07:41 PM

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is headed toward a return this weekend.

Adams was a full participant in practice for the first time since aggravating his hamstring in Week 15. He got limited work last week but missed a third consecutive game.

He has 60 receptions for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

Safety Quentin Lake (elbow) also was a full participant.

Lake missed the team’s final seven games after injuring an elbow against the Seahawks in Week 11.

The Rams did not practice on Tuesday but listed four players as non-participants.

They estimated offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle), wide receiver Jordan Whittington (knee), tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) and cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle) as out of practice.

Defensive end Braden Fiske (ankle) and tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) were limited.