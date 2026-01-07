Davante Adams, Quentin Lake have full participation at practice

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is headed toward a return this weekend.

Adams was a full participant in practice for the first time since aggravating his hamstring in Week 15. He got limited work last week but missed a third consecutive game.

He has 60 receptions for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

Safety Quentin Lake (elbow) also was a full participant.

Lake missed the team’s final seven games after injuring an elbow against the Seahawks in Week 11.

The Rams did not practice on Tuesday but listed four players as non-participants.

They estimated offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle), wide receiver Jordan Whittington (knee), tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) and cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle) as out of practice.

Defensive end Braden Fiske (ankle) and tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) were limited.