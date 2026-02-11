 Skip navigation
Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich: Too early to say if we have to prepare not to have James Pearce

  
Published February 11, 2026 03:52 PM

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is not sure whether he needs to prepare not to have edge rusher James Pearce on his defense for some or all of the 2026 season.

Pearce is facing two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and counts of aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence to his person stemming from a domestic disturbance with his ex-girlfriend. Ulbrich was asked today whether he is preparing for Pearce not to be on the team.

“It’s an unfortunate situation. Just don’t have all the details of it yet and where this thing will go, so we’ll see,” Ulbrich said. “It’s still so early. We’re not there yet either way.”

Asked his reaction when he heard about Pearce’s arrest, Ulbrich said, “I was obviously disappointed.”

The Falcons traded up in the first round to draft Pearce last year. He finished his rookie season with 10.5 sacks and was third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.