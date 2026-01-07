John Harbaugh becomes instant betting favorite for Giants job

John Harbaugh has landed on the coaching market. And the betting markets have quickly responded.

Harbaugh is the instant favorite to become the new coach of the Giants, with odds of +150. The prior favorite, former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, is +175.

Harbaugh is also 8-1 to become the coach of the Titans, 10-1 to become the coach of the Browns, +650 to coach the Falcons, and +450 to coach the Raiders.

It would be awkward, to say the least, for Harbaugh to land with the Raiders, given that the Ravens are widely believed to have instigated the #Deflategate scandal of 2015, by telling the Colts that the Patriots (and quarterback Tom Brady) were using deflated footballs.

Regardless, the Ravens decided to make a change after 18 years with Harbaugh. The question for Harbaugh is whether to take a job now or to wait a year, monitoring all developments for the best opportunity in 2027.

Few think Harbaugh won’t continue to coach. The only question is where, and when, he’ll continue a career that could end with a bronze bust in Canton.