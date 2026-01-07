 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_harbaughout_260106.jpg
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
nbc_pft_purdy_260106.jpg
Purdy: ‘All I ever needed was an opportunity’
nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Report: Commanders QB coach David Blough a candidate for Lions offensive coordinator

  
Published January 6, 2026 07:47 PM

A former Lions quarterback is in the mix to be the team’s next offensive coordinator.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Commanders quarterbacks coach David Blough is the first identified candidate for the job. There’s no word on the timing of Blough’s interview with the team.

Blough began the season as Washington’s assistant quarterbacks coach and took on the main responsibilities after Tavita Pritchard left to become the head coach of Stanford. Blough joined Washington in 2024 after wrapping up his playing days in 2023.

Blough’s last stint with a team was on Detroit’s practice squad that year. He was also with the Lions from 2019 to 2021 and appeared in seven games. Five of those appearances were starts during his rookie season and he also made two starts for the Cardinals in 2022.