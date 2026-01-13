Panthers plan to exercise Bryce Young’s 2027 option

Bryce Young is set for at least two more years with the Panthers.

Young is heading into his fourth season and General Manager Dan Morgan told reporters on Tuesday that the team plans to exercise their option on the quarterback’s contract for the 2027 season. The salary for that option year is expected to be around $26.5 million and it will be fully guaranteed once it is officially exercised.

The prospect of the Panthers picking up Young’s option seemed unlikely when he was benched early in the 2024 season, but he showed clear improvement once he returned to the lineup after Andy Dalton’s injury and he showed more progress while helping the Panthers to the NFC South title in 2025.

There was still enough inconsistency to fuel doubts about whether Young will become the kind of star that the Panthers hoped to land with the first overall pick in 2023, but picking up the option gives Young time to show that he can reach that level in Carolina.