nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Panthers plan to exercise Bryce Young’s 2027 option

  
Published January 13, 2026 11:26 AM

Bryce Young is set for at least two more years with the Panthers.

Young is heading into his fourth season and General Manager Dan Morgan told reporters on Tuesday that the team plans to exercise their option on the quarterback’s contract for the 2027 season. The salary for that option year is expected to be around $26.5 million and it will be fully guaranteed once it is officially exercised.

The prospect of the Panthers picking up Young’s option seemed unlikely when he was benched early in the 2024 season, but he showed clear improvement once he returned to the lineup after Andy Dalton’s injury and he showed more progress while helping the Panthers to the NFC South title in 2025.

There was still enough inconsistency to fuel doubts about whether Young will become the kind of star that the Panthers hoped to land with the first overall pick in 2023, but picking up the option gives Young time to show that he can reach that level in Carolina.