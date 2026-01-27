Report: Jets are working on a deal to hire Frank Reich

The Jets are working on a deal with former Colts and Panthers head coach Frank Reich, Connor Hughes of SNYtv.com reports.

Reich, 64, would join the Jets’ offensive staff in an unspecified role.

Hughes reports that the Jets don’t plan to fire offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, but his role with the team would change. Engstrand could retain his title, but Reich likely would call the plays.

Reich was offensive coordinator with the Chargers (2014-15) and Eagles (2016-17) before becoming the Colts’ head coach (2018-22) and then the Panthers’ head coach (2023). He was Stanford’s interim head coach in 2025 and is currently the senior advisor with the Cardinal.

The Jets ranked 29th in yards and points last season. They were 10th in rushing yards and 32nd in passing yards.