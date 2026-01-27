Dion Jordan becomes head coach at Eureka College

Former NFL defensive end Dion Jordan, the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, had become an assistant coach at the college level. He has now become the head coach of the program for which he had been working as assistant head coach.

With fellow former NFL player Randy Starks moving on to USF as assistant defensive line coach, Jordan becomes the head coach at Division III Eureka College in Illinois.

Last year, Jordan explained that he uses his own mistakes to help guide young players.

“Ain’t nobody else’s fault,” Jordan said at the time. “And look, I watch these kids now and I realize what I was messing up.”

Suspended multiple times for violation of the substance-abuse policy (which previously had far sharper teeth than it now does), Jordan ultimately played in 63 regular-season games through 2020, with five career starts. He finished his NFL career with 13.5 sacks.

Still only 35, Jordan has plenty more years to coach. And there’s plenty he can do to touch the lives of the young men who will be playing for him.