Bills complete interview with Nate Scheelhaase

Buffalo interviewed Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase on Monday night, the team announced.

That brings their total to nine candidates for their head coaching search.

Scheelhaase, 35, joined the Rams’ staff in 2024. Since then, the Rams have ranked third in pass yards per game and fifth in points per game.

He coached at Iowa State from 2018-23, working his way up from running backs coach his first season to offensive coordinator in 2023.

Scheelhaase completed his second interview with the Browns on Monday.

The Bills also have Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Commanders run game coordinator, Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb under consideration for the job.