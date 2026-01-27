 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills complete interview with Nate Scheelhaase

  
Published January 26, 2026 10:22 PM

Buffalo interviewed Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase on Monday night, the team announced.

That brings their total to nine candidates for their head coaching search.

Scheelhaase, 35, joined the Rams’ staff in 2024. Since then, the Rams have ranked third in pass yards per game and fifth in points per game.

He coached at Iowa State from 2018-23, working his way up from running backs coach his first season to offensive coordinator in 2023.

Scheelhaase completed his second interview with the Browns on Monday.

The Bills also have Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Commanders run game coordinator, Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb under consideration for the job.