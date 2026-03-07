 Skip navigation
Eagles extend Jordan Davis contract by three years

  
Published March 7, 2026 02:51 PM

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis had one year left on his contract. He now has four.

Per multiple reports, the Eagles and Davis have agreed to terms on a three-year, $78 million extension. Of the new, four-year contract, $65 million is guaranteed.

Davis, a first-round pick in 2022, was due to make $12.938 million in 2026, his fifth-year option.

The total, four-year contract will have a value of $90.938 million. The new-money average is $26 million; the average from signing is $22.73 million.

After appearing in 13 games with five starts as a rookie, Davis has started all 17 regular-season games over the past three seasons.