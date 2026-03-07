Eagles extend Jordan Davis contract by three years

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis had one year left on his contract. He now has four.

Per multiple reports, the Eagles and Davis have agreed to terms on a three-year, $78 million extension. Of the new, four-year contract, $65 million is guaranteed.

Davis, a first-round pick in 2022, was due to make $12.938 million in 2026, his fifth-year option.

The total, four-year contract will have a value of $90.938 million. The new-money average is $26 million; the average from signing is $22.73 million.

After appearing in 13 games with five starts as a rookie, Davis has started all 17 regular-season games over the past three seasons.