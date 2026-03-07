49ers, Eddy Pineiro agree to four-year contract

Eddy Pineiro has secured some job stability as the 49ers’ kicker.

Pineiro, who was scheduled to hit free agency next week, has instead agreed to a four-year contract to remain in San Francisco.

His agents told reporters that the total value of the contract is $17 million, with $10 million guaranteed.

The 30-year-old Pineiro has had an up-and-down career, spending time with the Raiders, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Jets and Panthers before signing with the 49ers last year. In 2025 he went 28-for-29 on field goals, with a long of 59, and the 49ers will hope he can maintain that kind of consistency going forward.