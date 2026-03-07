Maxx Crosby posts video message to the Raiders — and to the Ravens

The trade that will send Maxx Crosby from the Raiders to the Ravens won’t become official until Wednesday. That hasn’t stopped Crosby from saying goodbye to the team that drafted him in 2019.

And hello to his new team.

Crosby has posted a video directed to the Raiders and their fans, and also to the Ravens and their fans.

In the 13-minute video, Crosby said that he gave the Raiders everything he had in seven seasons. Given that the Raiders made it to the playoffs only once during his career, Crosby said, “I feel like I let y’all down.”

Crosby also said he deliberately stayed quiet over the past few months, but that he has “zero ill will,” that he’s a “Raider for life,” and that he intends to retire as a Raider.

He also vowed to “give everything in my heart and soul” to deliver a Super Bowl win to the Ravens.

“I’m so excited,” he said, adding that he has spoken to the leaders of the Baltimore organization and can’t wait to get to the facility.

“God works in mysterious ways,” Crosby said, multiple times.

He’s right about that, but Crosby has never said anything to counter the notion that, for Crosby, the decision to shut him down with two games left in the regular season over a knee injury through which he had been playing became the straw that broke the camel’s back, making it (as Crosby said) “time for the next chapter.”