Titans hire Aaron Whitecotton as defensive run game coordinator/DL coach

The Titans are hiring Aaron Whitecotton as their new run game coordinator/defensive line coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Whitecotton interviewed with the Cowboys for their defensive coordinator opening before they hired Christian Parker.

He rejoins Robert Saleh in Tennessee. The two coaches have spent eight seasons together, including from 2021-24 when Saleh was head coach of the Jets and Whitecotton was the defensive line coach.

They also coached together in San Francisco (2020) and Jacksonville (2014-16).

Whitecotton spent three seasons with the Bills (2017-19), and he most recently spent 2025 as the Cowboys’ defensive line coach.