kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp 'stepped up' for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy 'hard to sell'
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Titans hire Aaron Whitecotton as defensive run game coordinator/DL coach

  
Published January 26, 2026 09:23 PM

The Titans are hiring Aaron Whitecotton as their new run game coordinator/defensive line coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Whitecotton interviewed with the Cowboys for their defensive coordinator opening before they hired Christian Parker.

He rejoins Robert Saleh in Tennessee. The two coaches have spent eight seasons together, including from 2021-24 when Saleh was head coach of the Jets and Whitecotton was the defensive line coach.

They also coached together in San Francisco (2020) and Jacksonville (2014-16).

Whitecotton spent three seasons with the Bills (2017-19), and he most recently spent 2025 as the Cowboys’ defensive line coach.