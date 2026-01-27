Christian Barmore’s arraignment on assault charge delayed until March

A judge has postponed Christian Barmore’s arraignment in his domestic assault case, the Boston Globe reports.

The Patriots defensive tackle was scheduled for arraignment in a Massachusetts courtroom on Feb. 3, five days before Super Bowl LX.

Instead, on Friday, an Attleboro District Court judge allowed a motion to reschedule the proceedings until March 9.

Barmore faces a charge of assault and battery on a family/household member.

The charge stems from an incident in August when Barmore is accused of grabbing the phone out of the hand of his girlfriend and throwing her to the floor when she tried to leave the house. The incident allegedly began with an argument over the air conditioner setting and unfolded in front of the couple’s 2-year-old child.

No charges were filed until Sept. 9 after the woman told police she initially was worried Barmore would make her life difficult. A criminal complaint was issued Dec. 16.

Barmore’s attorney has denied the allegations, and Barmore remains eligible to play.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs faces charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery in a separate case.