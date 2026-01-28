 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_belichickhof_260127.jpg
Belichick to HOF should've been a 'no brainer'
nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
Analyzing Patriots' blocked field goal vs. Broncos

Report: Jets reached out to Jon Gruden about joining Aaron Glenn’s staff

  
Published January 27, 2026 09:26 PM

Jon Gruden has gotten no sniffs in the current head-coaching carousel. He has, however, gotten interest about returning to the NFL as an assistant.

Via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com, the Jets reached out to Gruden regarding the possibility of joining coach Aaron Glenn’s staff. But Gruden was not interested.

While visiting Lions training camp in July, Gruden made it clear that he wants to coach again.

Hopefully I’m not done,” Gruden said at the time. “I’m about to make a comeback. I’m working hard to maybe get one more shot.”

Gruden apparently would prefer that shot to be as a head coach. And that’s his prerogative. It could be easier to get another head-coaching job, however, if he returns as an assistant and performs well.

Hovering over the entire situation is the fact that Gruden currently has the NFL on the run in court, with a lawsuit that has managed to withstand the league’s relentless effort to force the case into arbitration. It’s gutsy, to say the least, for the Jets to even make an inquiry to Gruden.