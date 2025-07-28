Jon Gruden: I’m working hard to get one more shot at coaching

Former Buccaneers and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden hopes his abrupt resignation in 2021 amid the release of offensive emails wasn’t the end of his coaching career.

Gruden, who is at Lions camp this week, told reporters he’s eager to get back into coaching and hoping someone will hire him.

“Hopefully I’m not done,” Gruden said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m about to make a comeback. I’m working hard to maybe get one more shot, but hopefully some of these guys that fell off my branch, if you say it that way, maybe they can hire me cause I’m looking for a job.”

Gruden does consulting work for NFL teams but says he really wants to be a coach again.

“I don’t care if I coach at Jones Junior High,” he said. “I’m going to coach again. I’m still coaching. I’m just not on a team officially, but I do have some private assignments I work on and I wear some gear when I’m watching the games that nobody knows about who I’m pulling for.”

Gruden, who will turn 62 next month, has a career record of 117-112 in the regular season and 5-4 in the postseason, and his 2002 Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.