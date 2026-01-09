Patriots add WR Kayshon Boutte to the injury report

The Patriots added wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to the injury report Thursday. Boutte was limited with a hamstring injury after not being on the report on Wednesday.

It is unclear whether Boutte’s injury is an aggravation of the hamstring injury that kept him out of two games in November or a new injury.

Boutte missed Week 17 with a concussion but returned last week.

He has 33 catches for 551 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games this season.

The Patriots placed wide receiver Mack Hollins on injured reserve last week. Kyle Williams will be in line for a bigger role if Boutte can’t play.

Offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee) was downgraded to a non-participant after being limited on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (illness) and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (illness) were back at practice and full participants on Thursday. Tight end Hunter Henry (rest), linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) and linebacker Jack Gibbens (elbow) also were full participants after limited work on Wednesday.

Center Garrett Bradbury (illness), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (illness), offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee) and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (foot) remained out for a second consecutive day.

Cornerback Alex Austin (wrist), linebacker Harold Landry III (knee) and offensive lineman Jared Wilson (concussion) again were limited.