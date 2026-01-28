 Skip navigation
Browns have three finalists: Jim Schwartz, Todd Monken, Nate Scheelhaase

  
Published January 27, 2026 09:46 PM

The Browns are one of three teams without a head coach. And they are down to three clear finalists.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the candidates are current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

Via Cabot, the Browns “did more work” on the three finalists today — and “we could possibly still hear something tonight.”

Some believe Schwartz is the favorite, given that they have to choose between elevating him or possibly losing him.

Schwartz, in 2023, had the top-ranked defense in the league. In 2025, Schwartz’s defense finished second in the NFL.