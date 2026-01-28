 Skip navigation
Titans announce hiring of Brian Daboll as OC

  
Published January 27, 2026 09:47 PM

The Titans made the hiring of Brian Daboll official, announcing him as their offensive coordinator on Tuesday.

He joins Robert Saleh’s staff to work with quarterback Cam Ward.

Daboll is entering his 30th year in coaching, his 26th in the NFL.

The former Giants head coach interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Bills and Raiders this hiring cycle.

Daboll served eight total seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator, with the Browns (2009-10), Dolphins (2011), Chiefs (2012) and Bills (2018-21). He was head coach of the Giants from 2022 until they fired him during the 2025 season.

The Giants were 20-40-1 in the regular season and 1-1 in the postseason.