Fritz Pollard Alliance breaks ranks from NFL ecosystem with statement on events in Minnesota

Like anyone else who is paying even the most cursory attention to national events, I saw the video of the killing of Alex Pretti on Saturday by federal ICE officers in Minnesota, less than three weeks after the killing of Renee Good. I decided to wait to mention the incident here until the Vikings, the NFL, or one of the other teams issued a comment on the latest example of the deep divide that has emerged (and/or that has been engineered) among objectively reasonable American citizens of good will and honorable intentions.

Was I confused by the clear disconnect between comments from administration officials and the various available angles of the incident? Who with basic common sense and functioning eyesight wouldn’t be?

I assumed that, sooner or later, someone (starting with the Vikings) would have something to say. But there was, and still is, nothing from the most powerful sports league in the country or any of its teams.

On one hand, it’s not a surprise. No one wants to risk alienating a sizable chunk of the fan base by weighing in, one way or the other. On the other hand, we all saw the video. It was not “domestic terrorism.” Pretti was not an “assassin.” There was no “brandishing” of a weapon. Alex Pretti was exercising his First and Second Amendment rights, which are not mutually exclusive.

Those rights have been exercised countless other times by Americans from all aspects of the political spectrum. Rarely do they lose their lives while doing so.

But I chose to focus on our mission, if for no reason other than to provide an important refuge for those who need a break from the stress and confusion of situations far more important than football. And I assumed, incorrectly, that the league, the Vikings, or one of the other teams would add their voice to the effort to inject some sanity into a situation that feels inherently insane.

On Tuesday, the Fritz Pollard Alliance became the first entity in the entire NFL ecosystem to address the events in Minnesota. The full statement appears below:

“The Fritz Pollard Alliance mourns the tragic loss of life resulting from federal immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis. We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those whose lives were taken, and to the community now grappling with grief, trauma, and unanswered questions.

“No family should ever receive a knock on the door telling them their loved one is gone as a result of a law-enforcement encounter. These deaths have shaken not only Minneapolis, but millions of people in communities across the country who are watching with growing fear and concern.

“The Fritz Pollard Alliance calls for a full, transparent, and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding these events. The public deserves clear answers, and families deserve the truth. Accountability is essential to restoring trust and ensuring that such tragedies are not repeated.

“Our organization has long stood for fairness, dignity, and the equal protection of all people. That commitment does not stop at the doors of sport — it extends to every community and every life. Public safety must never come at the expense of human rights or basic humanity.

“We urge federal, state, and local leaders to work together to de-escalate tensions, protect civil liberties, and rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve, starting with the removal of ICE forces until accountability measures are in place.

“The Fritz Pollard Alliance stands in solidarity with Minneapolis and with all who are demanding justice, transparency, and meaningful reform.”

This should be a time for de-escalation, reconciliation, and accountability. The Department of Homeland Security, based on the premature (and factually incorrect) declarations of its leader, should not be investigating the behavior of its employees.

Those who have divided us and who aspire to keep us at odds with each other should stop, but they won’t. And those of us who have different opinions on any of the various issues fueling the ongoing and deepening divide within our great nation should take a step back and realize that there are rich and powerful forces that want to keep us divided.

Presumably for, above all else, profit.

Still, if we can’t come to a basic agreement as to the disconnect between the indisputable video evidence chronicling the death of Alex Pretti and the predictable attempts to characterize it as something other than it is, we are lost. Our only hope is that those who have the ability and authority to properly shepherd the American flock toward a more promising tomorrow will also have the will to do so.