Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak interviews again with Raiders, Cardinals

  
Published February 1, 2026 04:16 AM

The Seahawks are expected to lose their most important assistant coach after the Super Bowl. The only question is which team will make offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak its next head coach.

Kubiak reportedly interviewed with both the Raiders and the Cardinals on Saturday. It was his second time interviewing with both teams.

If Kubiak is the first choice of both teams, which he appears to be, he’s in a great position to negotiate for a great contract. He can’t officially take a head-coaching job until after Super Bowl LX, but he can agree to terms with either the Raiders or the Cardinals at any time.

The 38-year-old Kubiak, son of former NFL player and coach Gary Kubiak, was hired a year ago as offensive coordinator in Seattle and has been praised for the work he has done with Sam Darnold and the Seahawks’ offense. He has previously been an offensive coordinator for the Saints and the Vikings and a passing game coordinator for the 49ers and Broncos.