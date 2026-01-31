Riq Woolen fined $17,398 for taunting

Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen committed one of the bonehead penalties of the year in the NFC Championship Game. It didn’t cost his team the game, but it did cost him $17,398.

The NFL announced today that Woolen was fined $17,389 for taunting against the Rams.

The penalty was extremely foolish, giving the Rams an automatic first down after the Seahawks had stopped them and the Rams’ punting team was already taking the field. And on the very next play, Woolen was burned on a touchdown pass.

The Seahawks won the game, so Woolen avoided having his foolishness become one of the major storylines in the NFL last week. The Seahawks will hope Woolen learns his lesson and doesn’t make the same mistake in Super Bowl LX.