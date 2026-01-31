Falcons to hire Alex Van Pelt as QB coach

Kevin Stefanski has made another addition to his coaching staff in Atlanta.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are hiring Alex Van Pelt as their quarterbacks coach. Van Pelt was a senior offensive assistant with the Rams during the 2025 season.

Van Pelt worked on Stefanski’s Browns staff from 2020-2023 as the offensive coordinator and he was also the quarterbacks coach in his final season with Cleveland. He was succeeded by Ken Dorsey and was replaced by Tommy Rees in 2025. Rees will also be the coordinator in Atlanta.

Van Pelt was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in 2024 and he’s also coached quarterbacks with the Bengals, Packers, Buccaneers and Bills over the course of his coaching career.