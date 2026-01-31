Vikings hire Frank Smith as assistant head coach, several other assistants

The Vikings fired General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Friday and they moved on to filling out head coach Kevin O’Connell’s staff on Saturday.

NFL Media reports that they have hired Frank Smith as their assistant head coach. Smith was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator for the last four seasons.

They have also hired offensive line coach Keith Carter, defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Gerald Alexander, and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen.

Carter was the assistant line coach in Minnesota while Alexander was the Steelers’ defensive backs coach in 2025. Nielsen has been a defensive coordinator for the Saints, Falcons and Jaguars. He was a senior defensive assistant for the Bills in 2025.