nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Vikings hire Frank Smith as assistant head coach, several other assistants

  
Published January 31, 2026 04:27 PM

The Vikings fired General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Friday and they moved on to filling out head coach Kevin O’Connell’s staff on Saturday.

NFL Media reports that they have hired Frank Smith as their assistant head coach. Smith was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator for the last four seasons.

They have also hired offensive line coach Keith Carter, defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Gerald Alexander, and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen.

Carter was the assistant line coach in Minnesota while Alexander was the Steelers’ defensive backs coach in 2025. Nielsen has been a defensive coordinator for the Saints, Falcons and Jaguars. He was a senior defensive assistant for the Bills in 2025.