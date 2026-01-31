Justin Jefferson: I definitely feel like we would have done better with Sam Darnold

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wonders what might have been for his team this season if it had kept quarterback Sam Darnold around.

Asked in an interview with USA Today if he has thought about whether it could be the Vikings in the Super Bowl instead of the Seahawks if Darnold were in Minnesota instead of Seattle, Jefferson answered, “Yeah, for sure, definitely.”

Jefferson added that it was a tough year for the Vikings with J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer at quarterback, and it could have been different with Darnold, who led the Vikings to a 14-3 record in 2024 but left for Seattle in 2025.

“Everyone knows the difficulty of the quarterback position this year, how we were dealt it,” Jefferson said. “But having a quarterback that already had a season under his belt with us, knew the plays, knew the playbook, knew the players, throwing to me, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, all these guys, I definitely feel like we would have done better. But it is what it is, it’s on to newer and better things. But I’m definitely happy and proud of him that he is able to reach it this year.”

Jefferson said he has mixed emotions seeing Darnold’s success.

“It’s definitely tough. It’s tough to watch,” Jefferson said. “I love that he’s in the Super Bowl. I’m happy for him, I want nothing but the best for him, especially the way his journey was at first, people doubting him and people not giving him the respect. Now they’re giving him the respect. Now they’re seeing that he’s a top-tier quarterback in this league. Of course, selfishly I wish he had done that for us last year, but to see him blossom and bounce back right after last year and make it this year, I’m happy for him and I hope he wins. I’m rooting for Seattle and I think Seattle’s gonna win. I’ll be rooting for him.”