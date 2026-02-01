Bruce Arians will have open heart surgery on February 6

Former Cardinals and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has fought and won plenty of health battles. He’s about to fight another.

Appearing on Today to promote an upcoming prostate cancer screening Super Bowl commercial with tight end Rob Gronkowski, Arians told Craig Melvin that Arians will undergo open heart surgery on February 6.

The comment came at the tail end of the interview, with no specifics as to why Arians will have the procedure.

We wish him nothing but the best. He’s always been a colorful character, more than willing to drop an S-bomb or an F-bomb or an MF-bomb or some combination of the three.

Also, watch the interview and the commercial. Men over 40 need prostate cancer screening. And it no longer comes with the singing of Moon River.