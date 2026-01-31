 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ty Simpson could have transferred, but didn’t want to “tarnish” his Alabama legacy

  
Published January 31, 2026 12:52 PM

After Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson declared for the draft, multiple schools tried to get him to enter the portal. He decided not to change his intended course.

Mainly because he couldn’t imagine changing to a different uniform.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the last jersey I wanted to wear in college was the Alabama Crimson Tide jersey,” Simpson told AL.com, via ESPN.com. “I came there. I stayed there.”

Potential destinations for 2026 included Miami, Oregon, and Tennessee. One school reportedly offered $6.5 million.

Given the current state of NIL deals, he could have made more in one more year of college than he’ll make in his entire four-year rookie deal, depending on when he’s drafted. In the 2025 draft, the 13th pick in round three (77th overall) received a four-year contract with a total value of $6.5 million.

“The last thing I wanted to do was tarnish my legacy and go somewhere else where I didn’t go out of high school and I didn’t want to play,” Simpson said. “Hopefully in the draft whenever my name gets written on a card, they write the University of Alabama on there. It’s going to give me great pride. . . . It means a lot to me to be able to show my kids when they’re older to come back and say their dad played here and was a captain.”

It’s an admirable mindset, even if it’s quickly becoming outdated. College football is no less of a business than the NFL. The best news is that the players are now able to make real business decisions. Even if the ultimate factor is something other than business.

Simpson made his. The fact that he had the ability to consider all options and pick one is a clear example of the progress college football has made, as it relates to the interests of those who play the games.