 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parade_260211.jpg
Seattle prepares for Seahawks Super Bowl LX parade
nbc_pft_commanders_260211.jpg
Simms: Commanders’ OC, DC hires make ‘no sense’
nbc_pft_kubiakbrady_260211.jpg
Kubiak-Brady partnership to be pivotal for Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parade_260211.jpg
Seattle prepares for Seahawks Super Bowl LX parade
nbc_pft_commanders_260211.jpg
Simms: Commanders’ OC, DC hires make ‘no sense’
nbc_pft_kubiakbrady_260211.jpg
Kubiak-Brady partnership to be pivotal for Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seattle officials expect up to one million fans at Wednesday’s parade

  
Published February 11, 2026 09:40 AM

Twelve years later, the 12s will be out in full force for another parade to celebrate a Seahawks’ victory in Super Bowl LX.

Via Christine Clarridge of Axios.com, Seattle officials expect up to one million fans for Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade.

A 10:00 a.m. PT trophy celebration at Lumen Field will be followed by a two-hour parade, starting at 11:00 a.m. PT. (The placement of the trophy celebration before the parade decreases the likelihood of speeches delivered with slurred speech.)

In February 2014, 700,000 fans lined the streets on a cold day for the celebration of the first Super Bowl win in franchise history. This time around, it will be in the upper 40s — with (somewhat surprisingly) no rain.

As Charean Williams noted last night, Seattle Public Schools will remain open on Wednesday, with no excused absences for parade attendance. Which means there will be plenty of unexcused absences. These moments of shared civic pride and joy are too few and far between for the children of Seattle to not experience in full. School will be there, for at least 12 years. Super Bowl parades are far more rare.

Indeed, local kids who were in kindergarten the last time this happened are now high-school seniors. The parade experience will be far more valuable than anything they’d learn in school today.