Seattle officials expect up to one million fans at Wednesday’s parade

Twelve years later, the 12s will be out in full force for another parade to celebrate a Seahawks’ victory in Super Bowl LX.

Via Christine Clarridge of Axios.com, Seattle officials expect up to one million fans for Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade.

A 10:00 a.m. PT trophy celebration at Lumen Field will be followed by a two-hour parade, starting at 11:00 a.m. PT. (The placement of the trophy celebration before the parade decreases the likelihood of speeches delivered with slurred speech.)

In February 2014, 700,000 fans lined the streets on a cold day for the celebration of the first Super Bowl win in franchise history. This time around, it will be in the upper 40s — with (somewhat surprisingly) no rain.

As Charean Williams noted last night, Seattle Public Schools will remain open on Wednesday, with no excused absences for parade attendance. Which means there will be plenty of unexcused absences. These moments of shared civic pride and joy are too few and far between for the children of Seattle to not experience in full. School will be there, for at least 12 years. Super Bowl parades are far more rare.

Indeed, local kids who were in kindergarten the last time this happened are now high-school seniors. The parade experience will be far more valuable than anything they’d learn in school today.