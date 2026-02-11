Super Bowl LXI lands on President’s Day weekend

One of the biggest selling points for an 18-game regular season comes from the fact that, with an extra week, the Super Bowl will land on President’s Day weekend.

Next year, an 18th game won’t be needed to make that happen.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, February 14. President’s Day lands on Monday, February 15.

Under the current format, 2027 is one of the years in which the Super Bowl will land on President’s Day weekend. Which also means that, if the NFL were already playing 18 games, the Super Bowl would overshoot the no-work-Monday by a week.

With 17 games in the regular season, that will happen again in 2038, 2044, 2049, and 2055.

By 2038, the NFL undoubtedly will have expanded the regular season to 18 games. And if that results in a second bye for each team, the season would need begin on Labor Day weekend in order to align the Super Bowl with President’s Day weekend.

Twelve years from now, it won’t matter — unless the regular season begins a week before Labor Day.

Regardless, the folks who have been clamoring for a President’s Day weekend Super Bowl will be getting their wish come next year. And they’ll likely get it on a regular basis, once the regular season goes to 18 games.