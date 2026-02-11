Giants to hire Brian Callahan as QB coach

The Giants have found their quarterbacks coach.

NFL Media reports on Wednesday that they will hire former Titans head coach Brian Callahan to fill that role on John Harbaugh’s staff. Callahan interviewed with the Giants on Tuesday.

Callahan was a quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and Lions before becoming the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He spent five years with Cincinnati before moving on to the Titans, but only lasted 23 games as a head coach before being fired during the 2025 season.

Jaxson Dart’s rookie season provided a lot of optimism for his future and Callahan’s focus will be on making sure that he continues to progress while winning more often than the Giants were able to do in 2025.