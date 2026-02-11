 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kubiakbrady_260211.jpg
Kubiak-Brady partnership to be pivotal for Raiders
nbc_nfl_kubiak_260211.jpg
Biggest questions facing Kubiak, Raiders
nbc_pft_willcampbell_260211.jpg
Implications of Campbell avoiding media after SB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kubiakbrady_260211.jpg
Kubiak-Brady partnership to be pivotal for Raiders
nbc_nfl_kubiak_260211.jpg
Biggest questions facing Kubiak, Raiders
nbc_pft_willcampbell_260211.jpg
Implications of Campbell avoiding media after SB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants to hire Brian Callahan as QB coach

  
Published February 11, 2026 09:06 AM

The Giants have found their quarterbacks coach.

NFL Media reports on Wednesday that they will hire former Titans head coach Brian Callahan to fill that role on John Harbaugh’s staff. Callahan interviewed with the Giants on Tuesday.

Callahan was a quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and Lions before becoming the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He spent five years with Cincinnati before moving on to the Titans, but only lasted 23 games as a head coach before being fired during the 2025 season.

Jaxson Dart’s rookie season provided a lot of optimism for his future and Callahan’s focus will be on making sure that he continues to progress while winning more often than the Giants were able to do in 2025.