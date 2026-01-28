Broncos fire WRs coach Keary Colbert, CBs coach Addison Lynch

The Broncos fired two other coaches besides offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday.

The team announced it has parted ways with Lombardi, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and cornerbacks coach Addison Lynch.

“I want to thank these coaches for playing an important role in elevating our program over the last three seasons,” Payton said in a statement. “I’ve been fortunate to work with Joe Lombardi for 15 years and am particularly grateful for his many contributions to our success as offensive coordinator.

“We sincerely appreciate Joe, Keary and Addison’s hard work and wish them all the best in the future.”

Lombardi worked with Payton in three different stints, including the past three as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator. Payton, though, is the play caller.

Lombardi’s departure could mean a promotion for quarterbacks coach Davis Webb if he remains in Denver. Webb is a frontrunner for the Raiders’ head coaching job. The Broncos, though, will have to interview at least two minority candidates to comply with the Rooney Rule.

Colbert, 43, has served as the team’s receivers coach the past three seasons. The Broncos’ wide receivers, though, were among the worst teams in the NFL at dropping passes.

Lynch, 35, started with the Broncos as a quality control coach in 2023 and was promoted to cornerbacks coach this season.